Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.00% of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf by 1,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 159,024 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCIF opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Vev India Growth Leaders Etf has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

