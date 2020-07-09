Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMI. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 87,098 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMI opened at $25.46 on Thursday. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.