Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 956 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Albireo Pharma worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 181.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,589 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

