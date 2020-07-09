Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

