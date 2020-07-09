Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. Its top line showed an increasing trend over the years, driven by organic and inorganic growth. The company is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given its impressive balance sheet. Acadia Healthcare has been focused on acquisitions, which are expected to add scale to business, positioning it for long-term growth in the healthcare sector. The company has been generating positive cash from operations over the years, which provides the company financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and growth-related activities. However, rising expenses and high labor costs weigh on margins. Its U.K. business remains challenged with weak census and pressures related to nurse staffing. The withdrawal of 2020 earnings guidance due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 bothers us.”

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACHC opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.