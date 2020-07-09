Analysts Set Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE CODI opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $333.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Insiders bought 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $906,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

