Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $8.25

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

OMI stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

