Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.14. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 29,941 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $146,411.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 28,925 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $136,815.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 745,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 129.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

