Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,297,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

