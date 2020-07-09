Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17. The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

