Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect that Joint will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 85.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.