51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.21. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that 51job will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

