KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KBCSY opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.