Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 40,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSFT stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

