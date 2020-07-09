ValuEngine Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

