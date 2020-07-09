ValuEngine Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) to Strong Sell

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

