Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $20,414,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $4,869,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

