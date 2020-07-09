Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.