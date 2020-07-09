Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 315.65% from the company’s current price.

KLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Kaleyra stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -0.06. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.07 million. Analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

