Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $197.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

TDOC opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,187,320. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

