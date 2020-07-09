Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE VICI opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

