Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

NYSE:WMT opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

