Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 178.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $248.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.