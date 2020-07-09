Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

AVDL stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

