Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

BBBY stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $3,131,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

