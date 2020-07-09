Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCEL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,472 shares of company stock worth $1,953,023. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

