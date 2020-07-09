Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

