Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,895,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 606,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,411,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

