Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

CMBM opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

