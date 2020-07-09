William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 9.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

