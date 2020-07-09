Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $457,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 913,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,597.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,149 shares of company stock worth $14,201,576. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,075,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 955.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,014,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 1,824,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

