Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of FSCT opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.54. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $174,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $466,081 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 167.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 439,381 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

