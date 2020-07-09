Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,120,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,343,000 after acquiring an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

