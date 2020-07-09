Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.