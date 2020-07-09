PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDSB. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

