Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Smart Global by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

