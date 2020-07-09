Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

