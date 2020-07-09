Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $291.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

