Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $291.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group to Strong Sell
Installed Building Products Upgraded to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks
Installed Building Products Upgraded to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks
Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on KKR & Co Inc
Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on KKR & Co Inc
Kaleyra Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities
Kaleyra Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities
Teladoc Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Teladoc Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VICI Properties
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VICI Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report