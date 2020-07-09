Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xencor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.