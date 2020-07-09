Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

SWAV opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.82. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

