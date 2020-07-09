Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCSHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

About Nam Tai Property

Analyst Recommendations for Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

