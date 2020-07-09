Analysts Expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

BVXV opened at $30.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

