COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

CLGN stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 2.79% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

