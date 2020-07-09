Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,950. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

