$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.45. Meridian Bank reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.63. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

In other news, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,160 shares of company stock worth $97,352 over the last three months. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

