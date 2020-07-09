Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.68. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 440,611 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,465,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 63.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

