Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

