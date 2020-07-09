BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,212.64% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

