Immunomedics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunomedics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMMU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

IMMU stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 5,420.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,944 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

