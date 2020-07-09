Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.
Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.