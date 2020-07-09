Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

