Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.76. Pacific Ethanol shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 217,817 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.96% of Pacific Ethanol worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.